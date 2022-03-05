FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show An Explosion In Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Feb. 23 explosion that occurred in Ukraine.

Verdict: False

The footage shows an explosion that occurred in Russia in 2021. It is unrelated to the recent invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Russian military attacked and captured a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine March 4, according to NBC News. The attack sparked a fire at the plant and fears of a nuclear disaster, the outlet reported.

One video shared on Facebook shows a large explosion that allegedly took place in Ukraine in February. “Attack on Ukraine 23.02.22,” reads a translation of the German-language text included in the clip. (RELATED: Did CNN Report That Vladimir Putin Warned India Against Interfering In The Invasion Of Ukraine?)

However, the footage is not recent and did not occur in Ukraine. A version of it without the German-language text appeared on TikTok in June 2021. RT, a Russian state-run network, posted different footage of what appears to be the same explosion on its YouTube channel the day after the TikTok video was first shared.

“The Siberian city of Novosibirsk was rocked by an enormous explosion yesterday afternoon,” reads the RT video’s description. “Reports confirmed that 25 people were injured, including four gas station employees and two firefighters.”

RIA Novosti, a Russian government-owned news outlet, reported the blast originated from a gas station in Novosibirsk and left dozens injured. The director of the gas station was arrested for not adhering to safety requirements, the outlet reported.

Several videos of explosions have been falsely attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that claimed to show a power plant in Ukraine exploding after a Russian airstrike.