FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show An Intense Firefight Between Ukrainian And Russian Forces?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows an intense firefight between Ukrainian and Russian forces.



Verdict: False

The video shows American soldiers fighting in Afghanistan, not Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Fact Check:

The U.N. has stated that at least 364 Ukrainian civilians have died during the Russian invasion, but acknowledged the number could be “considerably higher,” according to NPR. Russia has increasingly targeted civilians and critical infrastructure as Ukraine requests more relief, The New York Times reported.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show footage of a fierce firefight that took place in Ukraine. The nine-minute video takes the point of view of a soldier who, at the start of the clip, is firing a heavy machine gun into a nearby wooded area. Minutes later, other soldiers fill in behind him and an airplane can be heard flying above to provide air support.

“Russia Vs Ukraine Army Fight Live update,” reads the video’s caption. (RELATED: Did CNN Report That Vladimir Putin Warned India Against Interfering In The Invasion Of Ukraine?)

However, the video actually shows American soldiers, not Ukrainian or Russian, and predates the conflict in Ukraine. A keyword search revealed that the footage was shared on YouTube in October 2018 with the title “Afghanistan Combat US Army Intense A-10 Air Support.”