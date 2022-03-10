FACT CHECK: Did LeBron James Call For A Barrier To Be Placed Between Fans And Players To Stop ‘Verbal Altercations’?

An image shared on Facebook claims NBA player LeBron James called for a “soundproof wall or something” to be placed between players and fans to prevent verbal altercations.

Verdict: False

The alleged quote stems from a satirical tweet. There is no evidence that James has advocated for a “soundproof wall” to be placed between players and fans.

Fact Check:

James and a number of other Los Angeles Lakers players were involved in verbal altercations with fans during the team’s Feb. 27 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Sports Illustrated reported. Shortly after the game, an image began circulating on social media that quotes James as saying, “There needs to be a soundproof wall or something, I would even consider having no fans in the arena. Anything that will help us players avoid these verbal altercations, I just can’t take it.”

The quote stems from a satirical tweet. The image featuring the alleged quote was originally tweeted by user @DeionFibber, a parody account with a bio that links to the satirical @BallsackSports Twitter account. Ballsack Sports is a parody Twitter account that is known for publishing satirical quotes and stories about sports figures, according to The Big Lead.

The statement featured in the Facebook post does not appear in any of James’ social media posts. There are likewise no credible news reports online to corroborate the authenticity of the alleged quote. (RELATED: Did Michael Jordan Say LeBron James Is ‘The GOAT In My Eyes’?)

James stated that he responded to a spectator during the Feb. 27 game because the person was “telling me how to play basketball,” according to Sky Sports. James claimed that while he had a history of verbally sparring with fans, he thought it was fine for people to cheer or boo, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time a fake quote attributed to a basketball player has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Facebook post that alleged former NBA player Kevin Garnett said, “If you can’t win alone, you’re considered a bum.”