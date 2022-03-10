FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy And His Wife Singing ‘Endless Love’ By Lionel Richie?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska singing a cover of “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie.

Verdict: False

The video features Boyce Avenue member Alejandro Manzano and English musician Connie Talbot. The music video does not feature Zelenskyy or mention Ukraine at any point.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, was elected to the Ukrainian presidency in 2019, winning 73 percent of the vote, according to BBC News. Before becoming president, he was known for his role in the television series “Servant of the People” and for voicing the lead character in the Ukrainian dub of the film “Paddington,” Deadline reported. Despite his career as a comedian, Zelenskyy has been praised for his use of social media during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

The Facebook video, which has been viewed over 700 times, shows two individuals singing Richie’s song “Endless Love.” The caption claims it features the “Ukrainian President and his beautiful wife during happier times.” (RELATED: No, Ivanka Trump Didn’t Wear A Shirt With A Swastika-Like Trump Logo)

However, the video does not feature Zelenskyy or his wife. A keyword search revealed the video is from the band Boyce Avenue and features Manzano and Talbot performing a cover of “Endless Love.” The video was shared on YouTube Feb. 20, just days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

This is not the first time Zelenskyy and his wife have been the subject of online misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked other claims made about Zelenskyy and his wife, including an image purporting to show the president holding a jersey with a swastika on the back and an image claiming to show the first lady in military attire.