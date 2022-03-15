FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Russian And Ukrainian Troops Playing Tug Of War?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Ukrainian and Russian troops playing a version of tug of war.

Verdict: False

The video dates back to at least 2012 and shows an American soldier and a Canadian soldier competing.

Fact Check:

The video shows two men in military uniforms, surrounded by other military personnel, playing a version of the game tug of war as they try to drag one another out of a given area. “(1) On (1) soldier Tug of War, Russian [vs] Ukraine,” reads the Facebook video’s description.

The video does not show Russian and Ukrainian troops. It was originally shared to YouTube in 2012 by the account “31CanadianBrigade.” The 31 Canadian Brigade Group is an “Army Reserve Formation of the 4th Canadian Division,” according to the brigade’s website. The video’s caption explains it was filmed at Camp Atterbury in Indiana and shows a Canadian soldier competing with a member of the American National Guard in a version of tug of war.

“In this video, Master Corporal John Celestino of the Windsor Regiment (left), participates in a game of Tug of War with a US National Guard soldier (right),” the YouTube video’s description states. (RELATED: Does This Video Show An Intense Firefight Between Ukrainian And Russian Forces?)

The video was also included in a 2014 article published by Military.com, as well as a 2012 article published by Business Insider, both of which confirm the video shows American and Canadian troops. A 2012 National Guard press release reported that between March 8 and March 25, over 250 Canadian soldiers from the 31 Canadian Brigade joined the U.S. National Guard for warfare training at the Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center.