FACT CHECK: Does This Picture Show Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Posing With Her Frowning Family?

An image shared on Twitter purportedly shows a picture of recently released Iranian-British dual citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe posing with her family, who appear to be frowning. What a lovely picture of Richard and Gabriella thrilled to have Nazanin back home pic.twitter.com/cKrGpLVGU7 — Colin Bronson (@BronsonColin) March 22, 2022 Verdict: False The photo has been digitally altered. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband and daughter are smiling in the original picture. Fact Check:

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed from an Iranian prison March 17 after six years of detention, according to BBC News. She had been in detention on charges of “leading a foreign-linked hostile network” aiming to “topple the government in Tehran,” which she denies, the outlet reports. After her release, she returned to the U.K. to spend time with her family, according to the Evening Standard.

An image shared on Twitter, which has garnered over 3,500 likes, appears to show Zaghari-Ratcliffe taking a selfie with her husband and daughter, who both appear to be frowning in the picture. “What a lovely picture of Richard and Gabriella thrilled to have Nazanin back home,” reads the image’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Trump Sitting In A Car With A ‘Z’ On It?)

The image has been digitally altered. A reverse image search revealed the unedited photo was originally shared on Twitter by British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq on the day of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release. It shows all three family members smiling at the camera.

So lovely to have uplifting conversations with Richard and Nazanin today. They are both relentless in their pursuit of justice and raised the plight of Morad Tahbaz with me. Here I was hoping to sleep for a week… Here’s their first family selfie! #NazaninIsFree pic.twitter.com/mBzLByA36u — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 17, 2022

“So lovely to have uplifting conversations with Richard and Nazanin today,” the post’s caption reads. “They are both relentless in their pursuit of justice and raised the plight of Morad Tahbaz with me. Here I was hoping to sleep for a week… Here’s their first family selfie! #NazaninIsFree.”

The picture was featured in a March 19 article published by BBC News, as well as one published by the Evening Standard March 21.