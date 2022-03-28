FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Wear Socks With Depictions Of Male Genitalia On Them?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing socks that depict male genitalia on them.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original picture shows Trudeau wearing socks with ducks on them.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image appears to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing a pair of blue socks with pictures of male genitalia on them. “If the socks fit….” the post’s caption claims.

The image has been photoshopped, however. A reverse image search revealed the picture was taken by Canadian Press photographer Paul Chiasson at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. The original photo shows Trudeau sitting next to education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, wearing a pair of dark purple socks with yellow ducks depicted on them.

Other pictures of the socks can be found on Getty Images, HuffPost and the Irish Independent. A video of the panel discussion, which focused on women’s empowerment and education, was shared on YouTube by Global News and shows Trudeau wearing the duck socks.

Two days prior, Trudeau appeared at the WEF in a pair of bright blue polka dot socks. There are no images of the prime minister wearing socks with male genitalia on them. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Justin Trudeau Wearing A Kilt At The UN’s COP26?)

This is not the first time Trudeau’s wardrobe has been the target of misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked images of the prime minister wearing a kilt that social media users inaccurately claimed were taken at the United Nation’s COP26.