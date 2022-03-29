FACT CHECK: Do These Photos Show Rihanna Holding Her Child?

A pair of images shared on Facebook supposedly show singer-songwriter Rihanna with her newborn daughter.

Verdict: False

The pictures were taken in 2015 and show the singer holding her niece.

Fact Check:

Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer who is now expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, according to People Magazine. She told Elle Magazine in March that she is in her third trimester.

A post shared on Facebook claims she recently gave birth to her child and includes two photos of her cradling an infant in her arms. “Congratulations To icon Rihanna,” reads the post’s caption. “Her first newborn baby girl welcome home.”

The Facebook photos predate Rihanna’s pregnancy. She shared both photos included in the Facebook post on her verified Twitter account in June 2014. In one of the tweets, she identified herself as the child’s aunt.

Majesty x Aunty OhNaNa pic.twitter.com/glj0DANHtQ — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 15, 2014

The Daily Mail published an article that month stating the child in the photos was indeed Rihanna’s niece, Majesty. The article includes several other photos of the two together. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Alysia Montano Winning The 800 Meter Race While 5 Months Pregnant?)

Rihanna has not yet announced the birth of her child on her social media pages. There are likewise no credible news reports announcing such an event.

This is not the first time Rihanna’s pregnancy has been subject to misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image from September 2021 that allegedly showed Rihanna with a baby bump at the time, months before she announced her pregnancy in January.