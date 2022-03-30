FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Singing ‘Imagine’?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy singing a cover of “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Verdict: False

The video shows Boyce Avenue member Alejandro Manzano singing, not Zelenskyy.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, was elected president of Ukraine in 2019, according to BBC News. Before he became president, he was known for his role in the television series, “Servant of the People,” Vanity Fair reported.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show him playing the piano and singing the song “Imagine” by John Lennon. “Zelensky cover di john lennon imagine,” reads the video’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy And His Wife Singing ‘Endless Love’ By Lionel Richie?)

The video does not show Zelenskyy and predates the conflict in Ukraine. A keyword search revealed the video is from acoustic-cover band Boyce Avenue and features Manzano, not Zelenskyy. The video was shared on YouTube in 2017 on the band’s official YouTube channel. The description states, “Alejandro Manzano of Boyce Avenue performing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.”

This is not the first time this particular artist has been misidentified as Zelenskyy. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video claiming to show Zelenskyy singing Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love” with his wife, Olena Zelenska, when in reality that video showed Manzano and another woman singing the song.

Zelenskyy has been the subject of numerous baseless claims in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including the claim that he wore a shirt with a Nazi symbol on it.