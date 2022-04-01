FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The Ingredients Of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets?

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows the ingredients of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the post’s claim. None of the ingredients listed in the post are actually in McNuggets, according to the McDonald’s website.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show an ingredients list for McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets found on the McDonald’s website. The ingredients, according to the post, include items like horn shavings, salami lids, greasoned pork tips and chicken extract. “McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets Ingredient List Is Currently Viral & People Are Disgusted,” reads text included in the post.

The list is fabricated. The real ingredient list, which can be found on the McDonald’s website, includes items like white boneless chicken, water, vegetable oil and enriched flour. The same list has been published in articles by Cosmopolitan Magazine and Live Strong. None of the ingredients listed in the Instagram post are mentioned on the McDonald’s website. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to suggest the fast-food item contains any of the ingredients listed in the Instagram post.

Conspiracy theories surrounding McDonald’s menu items have circulated for years. In 2014, former “MythBusters” host Grant Imahara investigated the Tyson Foods processing plant in Tennessee, at McDonald’s request, after rumors started spreading that McNuggets were made from “pink slime” and “poultry beaks,” according to CNET. Imahara found that assembly line workers were cutting up chicken “just like you would at home or like a butcher would,” CNET reported. Neither Imahara nor CNET mention any abnormal ingredients.

McDonald’s Canada also released a video in 2014, which can be found on YouTube, showing how the McNuggets are made. (RELATED: Was Human Meat Found At A McDonald’s Factory?)

Check Your Fact previously debunked claims that human meat was found at a McDonald’s factory, reporting that the claim originated from a satire website.

Check Your Fact has reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.