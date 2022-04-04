FACT CHECK: Do These Videos Show People Yelling Profanities At Joe Biden?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows clips of audience members yelling “F*** Joe Biden” at President Joe Biden during campaign rallies.

Verdict: False

The audio in the second and third clip have been edited. The audience members are not yelling, “F*** Joe Biden.”

Fact Check:

Several recent polls have suggested a decline in Biden’s approval rating, with approval falling to a term-low 40 percent, according to a March NBC News survey.

The Facebook video shows three different clips of Biden giving public speeches. In the first, he is heckled by a man filming and, in the second and third, the crowd appears to chant “F*** Joe Biden.” The video’s caption claims, “JB wants this video removed from the internet.”

A reverse image search revealed the first clip was captured at a December 2019 campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas. The full video was published by KSAT 12 News, showing one man in the crowd shouting “That’s a lie, Joe” as Biden was referring to Trump’s comments on Mexican immigrants. The heckler mentions his son, Hunter, and his alleged business connections to Ukraine before the crowd attempts to drown out the heckler by chanting “We want Joe,” Texas-based radio station KTSA reported.

The second clip was taken during a February 2020 campaign stop in Indianola, Iowa. A heckler said, “I think you could be the Hillary of 2020,” before the crowd begins to boo and chant “Let’s go, Joe,” according to a video included in a PJ Media article. The “F*** Joe Biden” chants cannot be heard in the original video. (RELATED: Was A ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Sign Displayed On The Side Of A Stadium?)

The third clip, published by C-SPAN, shows Biden speaking at a July 2021 campaign rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. During the speech, a group of hecklers shouted, “Stop Line 3,” in reference to an upcoming pipeline project in Minnesota, before being drowned out by the crowd, according to Slate. The “F*** Joe Biden” chants also do not appear in this original clip.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece if a response is provided.