FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A UFO In Venezuela?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a UFO hovering over the skies of Venezuela.

Verdict: False

The video shows a blimp floating over New Jersey in 2020, not a UFO in Venezuela.

Fact Check:

The video shows what appears to be a distant, stationary white light visible in an evening sky. The person filming the video, who is speaking Spanish, is one of several people who appear to have gathered on the side of a highway to examine the aerial phenomenon.

“Hundreds of witnesses, military and police, what is going on!? In Venezuela,” reads text included in the 20-second video. “The most incredible UFO OVNI footage!! Ever captured on camera.” The same video was shared on TikTok in November 2021.

In reality, the footage was not filmed in Venezuela and does not show a UFO. Check Your Fact was able to identify the car dealership visible in the video as Garden State Honda in Passaic, New Jersey, placing the footage thousands of miles away from Venezuela. Various signs and buildings visible in the video match those visible in a Google Maps “street view” of the location available online.

Many people in northern New Jersey reported seeing a UFO in September 2020, according to NJ.com and the New York Post. Both outlets explained the object visible in the sky was actually a Goodyear blimp. Goodyear told Business Insider that one of its blimps had flown above northern New Jersey to film footage of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Footage of the blimp shared on Twitter in September 2020 matches the recent footage shared on Facebook.

From this angle it looks more metal but ya I can see how it looks like a blimp pic.twitter.com/oTTXODs8cg — Jacob Fuentes (@JacobFu87635897) September 15, 2020

Check Your Fact found no credible reports suggesting a UFO was recently spotted in Venezuela. (RELATED: Did The International Space Station Film A UFO For 22 Minutes?)

This is not the first time misinformation stemming from the 2020 incident has spread on social media. Check Your Fact previously corrected a false claim featuring footage from the same event that claimed a UFO had been sighted in Mexico.