FACT CHECK: Did A Twitter Employee Tweet His Resignation After Elon Musk Joined The Board Of Directors?

An image shared on Facebook over 630 times allegedly shows a tweet from a Twitter employee announcing his refusal to work alongside Elon Musk.

Verdict: False

The tweet was shared by a satire account. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the person has never worked at the company.

Fact Check:

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, recently purchased a “hefty stake” in Twitter and will be joining the board of directors, according to Vanity Fair.

A screen grab shared on Facebook, which has garnered 2,700 reactions, allegedly shows Twitter employee Jackson Mulholland’s response to the Musk news. Mulholland identifies himself as an employee “in charge of developing terms & conditions for users.”

My name is Jackson Mulholland & I’m one of many ppl here working at @Twitter in charge of developing terms & conditions for users. We’re not stripping away “free speech”, we’re protecting users from bullies, bigots, & spam. I refuse to work with or for @elonmusk. I’m resigning🏳️‍🌈 — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) April 4, 2022

“We’re not stripping away ‘free speech’, we’re protecting users from bullies, bigots, & spam,” reads part of the tweet. “I refuse to work with or for @elonmusk. I’m resigning.”

The tweet is not from a legitimate Twitter employee. The Twitter user who shared the tweet, @MulhollandL0ver, identifies the account as “mostly satire” in the account’s bio. Though the account is self-proclaimed satire, many users reshared the tweet in the belief it was an authentic statement from a Twitter employee.

In an emailed statement to Check Your Fact, Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora confirmed, “This individual is not a current or former Twitter employee.” (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show A Young Elon Musk With A Robot)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Mulholland for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.