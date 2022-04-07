FACT CHECK: No, Ukraine Has Not Created A Social Credit System As Part Of The ‘Great Reset’

A post shared on Instagram claims Ukraine is the first country to implement the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Great Reset” plan by creating a social credit system and instituting universal basic income (UBI).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Vera (@brandonthetruthvera)

Verdict: False

Ukraine has not implemented a social credit system or universal basic income. There is no evidence the country is involved in the WEF’s “Great Reset.”

Fact Check:

The Instagram post, which has garnered over 1,400 likes, features a screen grab of a tweet claiming Ukraine has implemented a social credit system, universal basic income (UBI) and vaccine passports through their Diia phone app. The post alleges the new features are part of the WEF’s “Great Reset” program.

The “Great Reset” is a real WEF initiative that calls for “global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the organization’s website.

Ukraine’s Diia 2.0 app, launched in April 2021, allows Ukrainians to “access 9 digital documents,” such as their ID card and birth certificate, Ukraine NOW reported. Users are also able to generate international COVID-19 vaccination certificates on the app, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

There is, however, no evidence of the Diia app being linked to a social credit system or UBI. No such initiative has been announced in any Ukrainian government press releases nor on the country’s social media accounts. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting about Ukraine implementing a social credit system or UBI.

Amanda Russo, a spokesperson for the WEF, told USA Today via email that the claim regarding the Diia app was baseless. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Publish This Tweet Calling For The Internet To Be ‘Reformed’?)

The Ukrainian government has offered citizens displaced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict the ability to apply for compensation for lost housing if they are eligible, according to the office of the President of Ukraine. There are no announcements from the office regarding UBI.

In an emailed statement to Check Your Fact, Sean Kline, associate director of the Stanford Basic Income Lab, confirmed, “A UBI imposes no work, vaccination or any other eligibility requirements,” adding that the program is sent to “all members of a community.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to the WEF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.