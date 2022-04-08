FACT CHECK: No, Joe Rogan Has Not Died

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a statement from comedian Joe Rogan’s family announcing his death.

Verdict: False

The statement is fabricated. There is no evidence to suggest Rogan has died or that his family has announced such news.

Fact Check:

The April 6 Facebook image shows what appears to be a typed statement from Rogan’s family announcing his alleged death. “We are devastated to learn of the passing of our beloved Joe, a Husband, Father, Son, and Hero to so many,” reads the alleged statement. “Joe accomplished so much during his short time here, and we take solace in knowing that he inspired so many of you as much as he was able to inspire us.”

The statement does not say when or how the comedian died but goes on to claim his last words were “I’m Gay.” (RELATED: No, Adam Sandler Has Not Died)

The statement is fabricated. A reverse image search revealed it first appeared on Twitter April 5 where it was shared by user @ChillStableGuy. The same account shared edited images of verified Twitter users, including Spotify, UFC and Elon Musk, allegedly sharing their condolences. None of the above accounts have posted such tweets.

A Statement From the Family of Joe Rogan, on His Passing pic.twitter.com/TqojaRQt9k — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) April 6, 2022

None of Rogan’s social media accounts have issued a statement in regards to his alleged death or have addressed the rumors. Rogan’s Instagram account posted a photo on April 7, two days after the purported statement, wishing comedy club The Comedy Store a happy 50th “birthday” on the 50th anniversary of its opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Rogan also released another episode of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify April 6. There are no notices on the podcast’s Spotify page suggesting the comedian had unexpectedly died.

Rogan has previously been the subject of death hoaxes. In 2014, a fabricated obituary from The Internet Chronicle claimed that Rogan died from a DMT overdose.