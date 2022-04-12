FACT CHECK: No, Loretta Lynch Has Not Been Sentenced To Death

A post shared on Facebook claims former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was sentenced to death by hanging.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Lynch has been sentenced or charged with any crime. The claim stems from a website that claims to publish “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The April 12 Facebook post features a screen grab of an April 8 article that features an image of Lynch along with a headline that reads, “Loretta Lynch to be Hanged!”

“GITMO NEWS….DEEPSTATERS LORETTA LYNCH SENTENCED TO HANG,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did This NFL Player Suffer A COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Heart Attack During A Game?)

The alleged report is fabricated. Neither the Defense Department nor the Justice Department mention Lynch’s alleged sentencing on their respective websites. The verified social media accounts of both government departments likewise make no mention of the development.

Lynch has recently been hired by the NFL to defend the league against a racial discrimination lawsuit brought forth by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, according to NPR. There are no news reports suggesting that Lynch has been arrested or removed from the lawsuit. She was also recently announced as Harvard Law School’s 2022 Class Day speaker.

The claim shared on Facebook stems from an April 8 article published by Real Raw News. The article alleges she was found guilty of “treason and murder” and sentenced to death. Real Raw News includes a disclaimer on its website that states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact recently debunked a false claim made by the same outlet suggesting that Lynch has been arrested by the U.S. military at her North Carolina residence.