FACT CHECK: No, Anthony Fauci Is Not Facing A Military Tribunal

An image shared on Facebook claims Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is facing a military tribunal after being arrested.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Fauci is currently standing trial. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The screen grab shows what appears to be an April 18 news article with a headline that reads, “Fauci Military Tribunal: Day 1.” The article goes on to describe the alleged trial, which it claims took place at Guantanamo Bay. Notably, the article does not provide a source for its claims.

The article is baseless. No mention of a military tribunal against Fauci appears on the Department of Defense’s website, the Department of Justice’s website or in press releases from the NIAID. Likewise, there are no credible news reports documenting or reporting on such a tribunal taking place.

Fauci gave an interview to Buzzfeed News April 14 to discuss the ongoing COVID pandemic and the future of the virus, according to the outlet. The medical advisor also spoke to CNN April 15 to discuss the issue of “herd immunity” against the virus. (RELATED: Was Anthony Fauci Arrested In April 2022?)

The screen grab shared on Facebook stems from an April 18 article published by the website Real Raw News that claims Fauci is facing charges including mass medical malpractice, treason, seditious conspiracy and murder. The website’s “About Us” page states it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

The recent Real Raw News story appears to be a continuation of an April 10 article the outlet shared that alleged Fauci had been arrested. Check Your Fact debunked that claim at the time.