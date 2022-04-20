FACT CHECK: Did Florida’s Labor Department Remove 438 Illegal Immigrants From Disney World?

An image shared on Facebook claims 438 illegal immigrants were removed from Walt Disney World by the Florida Department of Labor.

Verdict: False

The rumor stems from a satirical article. There is no evidence or reports suggesting an operation of such magnitude had taken place.

Fact Check:

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis asked lawmakers to consider eliminating Disney’s self-governing status in response to the company’s opposition to Flordia’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, according to The Hill. The special status granted to the company allows it to operate under its own rules around Walt Disney World, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims Florida’s Department of Labor is also cracking down on the company. It shows what appears to be law enforcement officials escorting people onto buses. “Florida Dept. of Labor removes 438 illegals from Disney World,” reads text included in the image.

The claim is false. Neither the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement nor Disney has issued any statement about hundreds of illegal immigrants being removed from Disney World. There is likewise no mention of a raid on Disney World in social media posts from the entities. Florida does not maintain a state-level department of labor.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about illegal immigrants being captured by law enforcement at Disney World. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Illegal Immigrants Being Dropped Off In Florida?)

The rumor stems from an article published on the website Patriot Party Press that cites anonymous sources “on the ground.” The satirical website identifies itself as “a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

The photo featured in the post was originally published by the Associated Press in August 2019 and showed chicken processing plant workers in Mississippi being detained by immigration officials following a raid.