FACT CHECK: Did LeBron James Make This Statement About Potentially Joining The Brooklyn Nets?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a statement from NBA player LeBron James about potentially joining the Brooklyn Nets.

Verdict: False

There is no record of James making such a statement. The image stems from a satirical social media brand.

Fact Check:

James has played for the Los Angeles Lakers over the last four NBA seasons and won a championship with the team in 2020, according to ESPN. The team did not qualify for the playoffs this season, Sports Illustrated reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims James may be on the move this offseason. The April 26 post shows James photoshopped into a Brooklyn Nets jersey and features an alleged quote from him that reads, “I’m ready for my next chapter. Having the opportunity to play alongside KD and the Nets would be an honor next season. It’s time for me to go where my heart wants.”

The statement is fabricated. No such statement appears in any of James’ social media posts or on his website. There are likewise no news reports from sports outlets like ESPN and Sports Illustrated about the alleged remarks. (RELATED: Did Kevin Garnett Make This Comment About The Current State Of The NBA?)

After the Lakers’ season ended this month, James expressed his desire to stick with the Lakers and win another championship, according to Sports Illustrated. James extended his contract with the team in December 2020 to last through the 2022-23 season, ESPN reported.

The image appears to stem from an Instagram account associated with the satirical social media brand Ballsack Sports. The account posted the image April 7. The Ballsack Sports logo is visible on the jersey James is wearing in the image.

This is not the first time James has been the subject of a falsified quote. Check Your Fact debunked a claim from March 2022 that suggested he called for barriers to be placed between players and fans to stop verbal altercations.