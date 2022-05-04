FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Tweet, ‘I Tried To Buy The Bidens, But The Chinese Wouldn’t Sell Them’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he “tried to buy the Bidens, but the Chinese wouldn’t sell them.”



Verdict: False

The tweet is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Musk made such a statement.

Fact Check:

Twitter’s board of directors accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the entire company April 23, according to The New York Times. The deal would reportedly take the company private while buying all of the company’s shares at $54.20 per share, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image appears to show an alleged tweet from Musk that reads, “I tried to buy the Bidens, but the Chinese wouldn’t sell them.” The purported tweet may be a reference to Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, which some have claimed implicate President Joe Biden.

The tweet is digitally fabricated. It does not appear on Musk’s verified Twitter account nor does it appear on archived versions of Musk’s account. There are also no credible news reports suggesting the Tesla CEO has made such a remark or criticized the Biden family for its connections to China.

Check Your Fact reviewed an archive of Musk’s deleted tweets on PolitiTweet, a website that “protects the public record by maintaining a persistent archive of public figures’ Tweets,” but found nothing resembling the alleged tweet. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Call Donald Trump A ‘Dumbass’ On Twitter?)

Musk has been the target of fake tweets and misinformation in the wake of his Twitter acquisition. Check Your Fact recently debunked a fake tweet from him that alleged he planned to delete Twitter.