FACT CHECK: Did North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer Say Saving A Fetus Is Worth Losing The Mother’s Life?

A post shared on Facebook claims Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer stated that saving a fetus is worth losing the mother’s life.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Cramer making such a remark. His spokesperson confirmed he supports the safety of both the mother and the fetus.

Fact Check:

A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests the court is seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to Politico. Cramer told NBC News that if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned he would expect pro-life activists to push for federal abortion restrictions.

A Facebook post claims the North Dakota lawmaker also recently remarked that “the fetus is worth losing the mother’s life” in all circumstances. “The kind and compassionate GOP. why not execute a woman who attains an abortion with this ‘logic,'” the post reads in part.

There is no evidence Cramer has made such a remark. The quote could not be found in the senator’s press release or newsletter archives nor does it appear on his verified Facebook and Twitter pages. There are no credible news reports suggesting Cramer had said anything to that effect about abortion. (RELATED: Did Amy Schumer Say This Quote About Abortion?)

Molly Block, a spokesperson for Cramer, told Snopes the senator “is pro-life and that means standing for ALL life, which inherently includes the child and the mother.”

Block also pointed out to Snopes that, in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, North Dakota itself has “a trigger law in place, which includes exceptions for [the] life of the mother, and rape/incest. Senator Cramer is supportive of this.”

In an emailed statement to Check Your Fact, Block stated, “I’m not sure why people are reporting off of a random tweet from a non-news source with absolutely zero attribution.” She then quoted Cramer as saying, “The sanctity of life – both the child and the mother – is not a political fight, but a fight for humanity itself.”

Block sent a clip from Cramer’s May 6 appearance on the Plain Talk podcast with Rob Port, in which he said, “If you’re pro-life, you’re going to be pro-the-mom’s-life, as well as the unborn child’s life… Saving the mother’s life is a very obvious exemption.”