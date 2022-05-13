FACT CHECK: Did The Polish Post Office Create A Stamp Dedicated To Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a new postage stamp from the Polish Post Office featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s face.

Verdict: Misleading

The stamp was designed by a Polish lawmaker through the Polish Post website. The post office did not create the stamp and is not selling it.

Fact Check:

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine May 10, according to The Washington Post. The package is intended to provide military, economic and humanitarian aid to the country as it continues to fend off a Russian invasion.

An image shared on Facebook claims neighboring Poland is choosing to support Ukraine in a unique way. The Facebook image, which has garnered over 650 likes, shows a book of stamps with Zelenskyy’s face on them. (RELATED: Is The White House Selling Coins With Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Face On Them?)

“The Polish Post (Poczta Polska) issued a stamp with the image of Zelensky,” reads the post’s caption. “This is the only stamp in the world with the image of the current head of state. Now it costs 500 PLN. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase humanitarian aid for [Ukraine].”

These stamps were not designed by the Polish Post Office. The office stated in a May 13 tweet that it did not create the stamps and explained it was actually created with a program on its website called, “My SIGN,” which allows users to design their own stamps from start to finish.

Znaczek z wizerunkiem Prezydenta W. Zełenskiego został zamówiony przez Klienta w ramach usługi “Mój Znaczek”. Usługa ta pozwala zaprojektować znaczek wedle własnej koncepcji. @PocztaPolska nie prowadzi sprzedaży tych znaczków, są własnością Klienta. — PocztaPolska (@PocztaPolska) May 13, 2022

A reverse image search revealed the stamps were originally designed by Krakow, Poland Councilman Łukasz Wantuch. Wantuch explained in a May 11 Facebook post that he created the stamps, which cost PLN 500 with all proceeds going towards humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“I don’t know what the fight would look like if someone else was at the head of Ukraine, but it has to be said clearly – he is the symbol of the Ukrainian struggle for freedom,” reads the post in part. “Of the many possible graphic variants, I chose this one, because in my opinion it best represents what we admire most in Ukrainians. Strength. The Resistance. The Struggle. Heroism. But most of all, HOPE.”