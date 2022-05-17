FACT CHECK: Did The Los Angeles Times Publish An Article About Crypto.com Arena Changing Its Name To ‘Spirit Stadium’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from the Los Angeles Times reporting that Crypto.com Arena will be rebranded as “Spirit Stadium.”



Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence the Los Angeles Times published such an article or that Cyrpto.com Arena is being rebranded.

Fact Check:

Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com purchased the naming rights to the Staples Center, the home arena of the Los Angeles Lakers, last November for $700 million, according to CNBC. Since then, more than $200 billion in value has been wiped from the cryptocurrency market in a sell-off, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times article with a headline that reads, “Crypto.com loses naming rights to Staples Center just 4 months after deal, will be rebranded as Spirit Stadium.” The alleged article features an aerial shot of Cyrpto.com Arena and a photo of a Spirit Halloween store. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Send A Tweet Saying It Wouldn’t Hire People Who Have Traded Cryptocurrencies?)

The image is digitally fabricated. No such article appears on the Los Angeles Times website or on the outlet’s verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts. There is likewise no mention of a name change on Crypto.com’s verified social media accounts or website. The name “Crypto.com Arena” remains visible on the stadium’s website and there are no credible news reports about the company losing the naming rights of the building.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Los Angeles Times and will update this article if a response is provided.