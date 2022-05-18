FACT CHECK: Did The Military Convict Bill Ayers Of Seditious Conspiracy?

An image shared on Facebook claims Weather Underground co-founder and college professor Bill Ayers has been convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Ayers has been convicted or arrested. The rumor stems from a website that publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The Weather Underground, a pro-communist militant group, formed in the late 1960s as part of the anti-Vietnam War movement, according to Britannica. Ayers previously faced charges for his involvement in the radical group but the charges were dismissed due to government misconduct, NPR reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims he was recently convicted for a new criminal offense. The image shows what appears to be a screenshot of a news article with a headline that reads, “JAG Convicts Bill Ayers on Charges of Seditious Conspiracy.” The post’s caption goes on to claim that Ayers faced a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay on May 12 and 13 that found him guilty of seditious conspiracy and sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment.

The claim is incorrect. Neither the Defense Department nor the Navy Judge Advocate General Corps’ has issued any statement about Ayers being convicted on their websites or social media accounts. There is likewise no mention of such a conviction or charge on Ayers’ website. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Ayers being arrested, charged or convicted for such a crime. (RELATED: Did Terrorist Groups Target Dianne Feinstein?)

A keyword search revealed the May 17 article was published by the website Real Raw News. The website states on its “About Us” page that it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” The Facebook post does not include such a disclaimer.