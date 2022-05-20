FACT CHECK: Did CTV News Publish An Article About Canada Creating An ‘Unvaccinated Section’ On Planes?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article from Canadian news outlet CTV News with a headline that reads, “Ministry of Transportation considers creating unvaccinated section at rear of plane.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for CTV News confirmed that the outlet never published such a story.

Fact Check:

Although Canadian provinces are dropping vaccine mandates, the Canadian federal government still requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all air travel, according to CBC News. One Facebook post appears to show a screenshot of an article from CTV News with a headline that reads, “Ministry of Transportation considers creating unvaccinated section at rear of plane.”

The subhead reads, “The Ministry of Transportation has announced they are currently conducting a study to determine the feasibility of allowing unvaccinated travellers (sic) to fly if they are seated in a segregated area at the back of the plane.”

“Wow ! To the back of the bus….haven’t we heard this before?” reads the post’s caption. (RELATED: Did CTV News Post An Article Claiming ‘Conspiracy Theorists Keep Getting Things Right’?)

The image is digitally altered. No such article can be found on the CTV News website, or on the outlet’s verified Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts. Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports about the Canadian Ministry of Transportation considering adding an “unvaccinated section” to planes.

“I can confirm that this story is not authentic to CTV News,” a spokesperson for CTVNews confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a fake CTV News article has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral claim that alleged the outlet published an article titled, “Conspiracy theorists keep getting things right.”