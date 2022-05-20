FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Drone Destroying A Russian Column?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of a combat drone destroying an entire Russian armored column.



Verdict: False

The video footage is from a military-style video game. The footage is not genuine.

Fact Check:

The Ukrainian military has used drones to attack Russian targets on several occasions, according to The Guardian. Russian claims to have shot down nine Ukrainian TB2 drones, the outlet reported.

A viral Facebook video, viewed more than 200,000 times, allegedly shows footage of a combat drone attacking and destroying a Russian armored column. The seven-minute video shows black and white aerial footage of dozens of armored vehicles being destroyed by airstrikes. “Entire Russian Column destroyed by fire – Combat drone in action,” reads the video’s caption.

The footage is not genuine. A reverse image search found that the footage is from ARMA 3, a military-style video game simulator created by Bohemia Interactive. The video first appeared May 14 on YouTube where it was shared by user ARMA ZONE with the title, “Entire Russian Column destroyed by fire | Combat drone in action | ARMA 3: MILSIm.”

The YouTube video has a clear disclaimer indicating that the video is a simulation. The same YouTube account has posted multiple videos of ARMA 3 gameplay, including videos of Russian and Ukrainian forces engaging targets. All of the videos on the channel feature a disclaimer that indicates the footage comes from a video game. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ukrainian Forces Destroying Eight Russian Tanks?)