FACT CHECK: No, Lauren Boebert Did Not Post A Tweet Blaming Joe Biden For Severe Weather In New York City

A post shared on Twitter purportedly shows a tweet from Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert that reads, “There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in NEW YORK CITY. Joe is even destroying the Blue States.”

@laurenboebert lauren boebert has Biden derangement syndrome. (She deleted this tweet) pic.twitter.com/d90xdWvywy — Yotsuba Nakano (Transformer) (@otakuloversan) May 16, 2022

Verdict: False

There is no record of Boebert sending such a tweet. A spokesperson from her office denied the congresswoman made such a statement.

Fact Check:

New York City Emergency Management implemented a travel advisory May 16 warning of potential coastal flooding in Brooklyn, southern Queens and Staten Island and cautioned about expected thunderstorms and strong winds that day. An image shared on Twitter claims Boebert weighed in on the situation.

The image shows what appears to be a May 16 tweet from Boebert’s verified Twitter account that reads, “There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in NEW YORK CITY. Joe is even destroying the Blue States.”

“@laurenboebert lauren boebert has Biden derangement syndrome,” reads the tweet’s caption, which goes on to claim Boebert has since deleted the tweet.

There is no record of her posting such a tweet. It does not appear on her verified Twitter account or on ProPublica’s Politwoops archive of her deleted tweets. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the authenticity of the alleged tweet from the Colorado congresswoman.

“That is a fake tweet,” said Ben Stout, Boebert’s communications director, in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Surrounded By US Marshals?)

This is not the first time Boebert has been targeted by a fake tweet. Check Your Fact corrected a false rumor in July that alleged she tweeted, “I would rather see every child in this country dead than pass any new gun laws.”

Boebert will face a challenge from Republican state Sen. Don Coram in Colorado’s June primary election, according to Colorado Politics.