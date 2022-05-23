FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Retired US Navy Admiral Being Captured In Mariupol?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a retired U.S. admiral being held as a prisoner in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest an American admiral has been captured in Ukraine. The image, taken in April, shows prisoners of war attending an event in a different part of the country.

Fact Check:

Russian authorities claim 1,700 Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol have surrendered to Russian forces, the Associated Press reports. A Facebook post claims that retired U.S. Admiral Eric Olson is among those taken as prisoners.

The post includes an image that shows several camouflaged men being escorted by a soldier wearing a Z patch. “US Admiral Eric Olson (Highly decorated special ops commander born in #Tacoma , Wa retired in 2011) & British Lieutenant Colonel John Bailey and four NATO military instructors captured by Russian military at #Azovstal #Ukraine,” reads the post’s caption.