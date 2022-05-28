FACT CHECK: No, The Colors Of Ukraine’s Flag Have Not Been Added To The Pride Flag

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows the newest version of the pride flag, which includes the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Verdict: False

The image originated as satire. There is no evidence the colors of Ukraine’s flag have been added to the pride flag.

Fact Check:

The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ pride, according to Britannica. An image shared on Instagram claims to show an updated version of the flag that includes a blue and yellow stripe. “Why do they keep adding bars to this thing?” reads text included in the image.

“What the hell is this? Now the Alphabet Flag has stripes for black lives matters AND Ukraine,” reads part of the post’s caption. The Ukrainian flag is blue and yellow. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Kenyan Building Lit With The Colors Of The Ukrainian Flag?)

The image does not show a legitimate pride flag, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the colors of Ukraine’s flag being added to the pride flag. The flag does not appear on an online archive of pride flags maintained by Western Connecticut State University’s Pride Center.

The image shared on Instagram was created as satire, according to the website Know Your Meme. The website explains the image was initially shared on Twitter May 22 as a joke before being misinterpreted by other social media users.

This newest version of the pride flag was created in 2018 in order to include people of color and the transgender community, according to The Focus.