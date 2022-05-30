FACT CHECK: Did A Babysitter On Meth Try To Eat A Baby In Missouri?

An image shared on Facebook claims a babysitter, who was high on meth, tried to eat a 3-month-old baby in Missouri.



Verdict: False

There is no record of such an incident occurring. The story originates from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post includes what appears to be two screenshots of a news story that recounts how a couple in Missouri came home to discover their babysitter had attempted to cook and eat their 3-month-old child. The story alleges the babysitter was under the influence of crystal meth and alcohol and the child was found in the microwave with teeth marks on his body.

“Dude this this is scary,” reads the Facebook post’s caption. (RELATED: Did A Lottery Winner Get Arrested For Leaving $200,000 Worth Of Manure On The Lawn Of His Former Boss?)

There is no evidence such an incident actually occurred. Check Your Fact searched local news outlets, such as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and The Kansas City Star, but found no reports about the incident. A search of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website likewise yielded no results about a woman being arrested for attempting to eat a child.

A reverse image search revealed the mugshot featured in the post shows a woman who was arrested in 2016 for domestic battery charges in Columbus, Indiana, according to an article from Fox 59.

Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found the story originated from World News Daily Report, a satirical website. The website has a disclaimer stating, “WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content.”