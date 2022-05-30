FACT CHECK: Was The ‘Same Actor’ Present At The Sandy Hook Shooting And The Uvalde, Texas Shooting?

An image shared on Facebook claims a victim of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and a victim of the Sandy Hook massacre are the “same actor.”

Verdict: False

The images show two different people. There is no evidence the two women are related.

Fact Check:

A shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas May 24 left 19 students and two teachers dead in the deadliest school shooting in a decade, according to The New York Times. The Department of Justice has since launched an investigation into the police response to the shooting following a series of allegations of negligence, The Guardian reported.

The Facebook image, shared over 250 times, shows two images of an adult woman, one labeled “Robb Elementary Shooting” and the other “Sandy Hook Shooting.” Text in the post claims the two photos show the “same actor.”

“False flags are too sloppy,” reads additional text included in the image. “Another staged hoax. Research ‘crisis actors’ & ‘the world is a stage.'”(RELATED: Did CNN Report That A Man Named ‘Bernie Gores’ Was Killed In The Uvalde, Texas School Shooting?)

The two images included in the post do not feature the same person. The image on the left shows Robb Elementary teacher Eva Mireles, one of the two adults killed in the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, according to ABC News.

The photo on the right is of Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher Vicki Soto, who was killed in a December 2012 shooting at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, according to CBS News. A larger version of the image can be found on the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund’s website.

While the two women look similar in the photos included in the Facebook post, an examination of additional images reveals they had different features. A photo of Mireles published by BBC News provides a clearer view of her face, revealing she had dark eyes and distinct facial features. An image of Soto uploaded to the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund’s website shows she had blue eyes.

This is not the first time misinformation related to the shooting in Uvalde has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral claim that alleged ABC News deliberately edited a photo of the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, to “make him look more white.”