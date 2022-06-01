FACT CHECK: Does Joe Biden Plan To Give Every American A $5 Gas Card?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden plans to give every American a $5 gas card.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support this claim. Although the Biden administration previously considered giving gas cards to Americans, there are no longer plans to do so, according to CNN.

Fact Check:

The average price of gas reached a record high this week, according to CNN, and analysts suggest it may climb higher. A Facebook post claims the Biden administration will be sending every American a $5 gas card in an attempt to mitigate the rising prices.

“Biden to give every American a $5.00 gas card to help ease peoples pocket books,” reads the May 31 Facebook post. Notably, the post does not include a source for this information. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Say, ‘Gas Prices Are High Due To Gas Prices Not Being Low’?)

The claim is inaccurate. There is no mention of such a plan on the White House website or on the president’s verified social media accounts. There are also no credible news reports about Biden implementing such a plan.

While there are no current plans to send Americans gas cards, the White House reportedly considered the idea recently, according to CNN. The idea was later scrapped after being deemed not feasible, the outlet reported.

“The President is very concerned about the impact that gas prices are having on families and wants to do everything possible and sensible to mitigate that,” a White House spokesperson told CNN. “We know there are a number of ideas being suggested by our allies in Congress and the President is looking forward to hearing them.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.