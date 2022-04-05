FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Say, ‘Gas Prices Are High Due To Gas Prices Not Being Low’?

A post shared on Facebook claims Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Gas prices are high due to gas prices not being low as before.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Harris made this remark.

Fact Check:

Gas prices in the U.S. increased to record highs in March, with regular unleaded gas reaching a national average of $4.33 per gallon on Mar. 11, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). A year ago the national average price per gallon was under $3, the AAA reports.

Some social media users are sharing an alleged statement from Harris on the situation. “Gas prices are high due to gas prices not being low as before,” reads the alleged quote from Harris. “To get back to lower prices we have to acknowledge gas is high which is the opposite of low.”

There is no evidence Harris made this statement. The quote cannot be found in the White House’s official archive of “Speeches and Remarks” nor in its archive of “Statements and Releases.” There is likewise no evidence of Harris tweeting such a quote and nothing resembling it appears on Politiwoops, a website that tracks tweets deleted by public officials. There are no credible news reports about Harris making such a remark.

Harris was recently asked about rising gas prices during a diplomatic visit to Romania Mar. 11, according to The New York Times. Harris replied that the high costs were worth paying in order to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and noted that “There is a price to pay for democracy,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Say, ‘Our Military Are Soulless Cowards’?)

This is not the first time a fake quote has been misattributed to the vice president. In 2020, Check Your Fact debunked a claim that alleged she called President Joe Biden “trash.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.