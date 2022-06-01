FACT CHECK: Did The National Rifle Association Enforce A Gun Ban At Its 2022 Convention?

A post shared on Facebook claims the National Rifle Association (NRA) enforced a total gun ban at its 2022 convention.

Verdict: Misleading

While firearms were not allowed in the main hall while former President Donald Trump was speaking, they were allowed in all other areas of the convention.

Fact Check:

The National Rifle Association (NRA) held its 2022 convention in Houston, Texas between May 27 and 29, according to the organization’s website. One post shared on Facebook claims guns were completely banned at the event.

The Facebook post, shared over 3,000 times, shows a tweet from Democratic congressional candidate Qasim Rashid that reads, “The NRA has a total gun ban at their convention this weekend because they know gun bans work.”

This claim is misleading. While some areas of the convention did have regulations on permitting firearms, there was no “total gun ban.” Special regulations were enacted in an area of the convention where Trump would be speaking, according to the NRA website.

“Per the U.S. SECRET SERVICE, firearms, firearm accessories, knives, and other items WILL NOT BE PERMITTED in the General Assembly Hall,” the disclaimer on the NRA website reads. A Secret Service flyer present at the event reiterates that firearms, ammunition and gun parts would be prohibited in the General Assembly Hall. (RELATED: Was The ‘Same Actor’ Present At The Sandy Hook Shooting And The Uvalde, Texas Shooting?)

However, another section of the NRA website explains firearms may be carried throughout the rest of the convention center. “During the 151st NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, personal firearms may be carried in the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRBCC) in accordance with Texas law,” reads the website. “When carrying your firearm, always adhere to all federal, state, and local laws.”

“That is incorrect,” said an NRA spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact when asked about the viral claim. “Restrictions were in place exclusively at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the direction of the United States Secret Service,” the spokesperson explained.