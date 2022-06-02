FACT CHECK: Was Paul Pelosi Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn?

A video shared on Instagram claims Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOKAQARMY1745 (@jokaqarmy1745)

Verdict: False

While Paul Pelosi was recently arrested for drunk driving, there is no evidence to suggest he is facing charges for child pornography. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Paul Pelosi was charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 0.08 after he was involved in a car accident near his home in California May 29, according to the New York Post. He was released from jail the next day after posting $5,000 bail, the outlet reported.

The Instagram video, liked over 800 times, shows a screen recording of a news article that claims he was also recently charged and arrested for possession of child porn and cocaine. “Paul Pelosi charged with possession of child porn as #MemorialDay trends,” reads the headline shown in the video. The article goes on to quote unidentified sources that said “Pelosi paid off the prosecutor’s office to keep the second arrest ‘off-the-books.'”

The claims are baseless. The article was published by the Vancouver Times, which identifies itself as “the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast.” Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Paul Pelosi or anyone affiliated with Nancy Pelosi was arrested for child porn or cocaine. The Napa County Criminal Justice Network website shows records of Paul Pelosi’s arrest for the two vehicle-related charges but no others. (RELATED: Viral Article Falsely Claims Nancy Pelosi’s ‘4th Husband’ Filed For Divorce)

This is not the first time false information stemming from the Vancouver Times has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral post that originated with the website that alleged Pfizer Vice President Rady Johnson had been arrested and charged with fraud.