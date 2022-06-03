FACT CHECK: Did The US Military Arrest White House Deputy Chief Of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military arrested White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon for illegal election-related activities.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence O’Malley Dillon has been arrested or charged with any crime. The rumor stems from a website that states it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

O’Malley Dillon served as President Joe Biden’s campaign manager in the 2020 presidential race before joining his administration as a deputy chief of staff in November 2020, according to CNN. A post shared on Facebook claims she was recently arrested by the U.S. military for taking part in a ballot harvesting operation.

The post claims she was arrested June 1 by Army Rangers at a hotel in Washington D.C. It goes on to claim the arrest was “the result of a military investigation into whether she took part in a ballot harvesting ring in which Democrat-liberal sympathizers, known as ‘mules,’ illegally collected and deposited ballots into drop boxes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election.”

There is no evidence to support this claim. Neither the U.S. Army, the Federal Elections Commission, the Justice Department nor the Defense Department has issued press releases about O’Malley Dillon being arrested or charged with any crime. There are likewise no credible news reports about the alleged arrest.

An internet search reveals the claim stems from a June 1 story published by Real Raw News. A separate page on the website states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Does Georgia’s New Election Law Make It Illegal For A Grandchild To Drop Off A Grandparent’s Absentee Ballot?)

Check Your Fact previously corrected false rumors emanating from Real Raw News that alleged military officials sentenced former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to death and life imprisonment, respectively.