FACT CHECK: No, Alec Baldwin Was Not Executed

A post shared on Facebook claims actor Alec Baldwin was put to death by hanging in what was characterized as a “crazy execution.”

Verdict: False

Baldwin is alive and has not been charged with any crime. This rumor stems from a website that claims to publish “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a live bullet on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico last October, PBS News reported. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and the film’s producers in February, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post links to a BestNewsHere article that documents Baldwin’s alleged June 1 execution. The rumor has also appeared on Twitter. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Put Out This Statement About Alec Baldwin?)

The claim is baseless. There is no mention of Baldwin’s alleged conviction and execution on the Department of Justice’s website. There are likewise no credible news reports about the alleged hanging. Baldwin has been active on his official Instagram page since the purported June 1 execution.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza told “Today” in April that he did not believe anyone was “off the hook when it comes to criminal charges” related to the October 2021 shooting incident. Despite this, there are no news reports suggesting Baldwin had been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting.

The viral Facebook claim appears to stem from a June 2 article published by Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” page states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact previously debunked a Real Raw News story that alleged the U.S. military had sentenced Baldwin to death. The June 2 story appears to be a continuation of that claim.