FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Gas Station In Omaha, Nebraska Selling Gas For $9.99 A Gallon?

A post shared on Facebook claims to show a Casey’s gas station in Omaha, Nebraska advertising premium gas for $9.99 a gallon.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Casey’s selling premium gas for this price. Representatives for Casey’s and the Nebraska Ethanol Board confirmed the claim is false.

Fact Check:

Gas prices have been rising across the U.S. in recent months, with prices currently averaging over $5 per gallon in 10 states, according to NPR.

A Facebook post appears to show a Caey’s gas station sign advertising premium gas for $9.99 a gallon. “Premium gas price today in Omaha,” reads the post’s caption. “No, that’s not an error. And they will be changing their pumps out soon as gas will be over $10 a gallon. But man oh man am I glad we dont have snowflakes hurting from a Trump mean tweet.”

locations There is no record of Casey’s in Nebraska selling premium gas for this price. The sign visible in the image appears to either be an error or photoshopped. The Casey’s website shows multiple Omaha selling premium gas for $5.29 per gallon. The average price of premium gas in Nebraska is $5.14 as of June 8, according to the American Automobile Association

“This isn’t factual,” said a representative for Casey’s in an email to Check Your Fact. “We have not posted any prices anywhere in this range.” (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Say, ‘Gas Prices Are High Due To Gas Prices Not Being Low’?)

“The original claim is incorrect,” said a spokesperson for the Nebraska Ethanol Board in an email to Check Your Fact. The spokesperson explained the price displayed on the sign could be attributed to maintenance or the gas station being out of that particular gas, defaulting to show all nines.