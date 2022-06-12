FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report On A Leaked Chinese Document Predicting The Collapse Of The US?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a CNN tweet about a leaked Chinese document forecasting the collapse of the U.S. and Western Europe.

Verdict: False

The image is fabricated. There is no record of CNN reporting on such a document.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image shows what appears to be a screenshot of June 2 tweet from CNN’s verified account that features an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“A leaked Chinese geopolitical strategy document reveals China’s self-confidence,” reads the alleged tweet. “The document predicts, ‘The US and Western Europe will collapse due to cultural and demographic conflict by 2050.’ China’s leaders increasingly see multiculturalism as ‘cultural suicide’ and believe the west is dying because of it.”

The image is fabricated. The alleged tweet is nowhere to be found on CNN’s verified Twitter account. There is likewise no mention of the alleged Chinese document on CNN’s website or other social media accounts. The image was shared on the meme website iFunny on June 4. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the existence of any Chinese document forecasting the collapse of the U.S. and Western Europe.

A CNN spokesperson told Reuters the tweet “is not real and has been fabricated.” (RELATED: Did The Washington Post Publish An Article About China’ Forcing’ New Trees To Exist?)

Check Your Fact has previously debunked false claims regarding CNN. One such claim alleged that CNN characterized comments by the Dalai Lama as “white nationalist talking points,” while another claimed the outlet reported that actor Johnny Depp was rumored to be organizing a nationwide anti-defamation tour with Kyle Rittenhouse.