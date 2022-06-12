FACT CHECK: Did Forbes Estimate Jen Psaki’s Net Worth Is $27 Million?

An image shared on Facebook claims Forbes estimated former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s net worth as $27 million.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence Psaki’s net worth is $27 million. A spokesperson for Forbes denied the outlet has estimated her net worth.

Fact Check:

Psaki stepped down as White House Press Secretary in May 2022 with plans to join cable news network MSNBC this fall, according to CNBC. She previously worked for CNN as a political commentator before becoming White House communications director under former President Barack Obama, CNN reported.

The Facebook image appears to show a Google search result that claims Forbes estimated Psaki’s net worth as $27 million. The image includes other alleged details about Psaki including her annual salary and her date of birth. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims To Show Photo Of Joe Biden And Jen Psaki)

There is no evidence that Psaki’s net worth is $27 million. Forbes does not appear to have an estimate for her on its website. “Forbes has not estimated the net worth of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki,” said Jocelyn Swift, a spokesperson for Forbes, in an email to Check Your Fact.

Psaki denied the $27 million estimate was correct. “Given my husband and I have spent the vast majority of our professional careers in public service, I can easily confirm that my net worth is nowhere near that ballpark,” she told Reuters in an email. Check Your Fact found no evidence or credible news reporting to contradict this claim.

Psaki was, as the image claims, earning approximately $180,000 annually as White House Press Secretary, according to a 2021 annual report to Congress on White House office personnel. The Sun estimates Psaki’s real net worth is between $2 and $2.5 million.