FACT CHECK: Did Kraft Release A Rainbow Mayonnaise Called ‘Real Gayo’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a rainbow-colored bottle of mayonnaise called “Real Gayo” that Kraft released in celebration of Pride Month.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered and stems from a satirical Instagram account. A Kraft spokesperson confirmed that no such product exists.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image, shared over 42,000 times, purportedly shows a rainbow-colored bottle of Kraft mayonnaise labeled “Real Gayo” with text underneath that reads “Smooth & Sassy.” The words “Add pride to your next BLT” are shown on the top of the label, while a label on the bottom-right lists one off the ingredients as “closet-free eggs.”

“Seriously wanting to boycott ‘ally’ brands,” the image’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did CNN Publish This Article About Kellogg’s Making One Of Its Mascots A Trans Woman?)

The image is digitally edited. The product doesn’t appear on the official Kraft Heinz foodservice website nor does the company’s press release webpage make any specific statement on pride month-related products being sold in stores.

The image comes from Instagram user Doctor Photograph, an account that creates “doctored images, fake cover art & bootleg toys,” according to its bio. The Instagram handle can be seen on the bottom of the mayonnaise bottle. Other photos on the page feature a person holding up products that appear to be digitally edited, including an image showing “Queerios” from General Mills.

“We received your note fact checking ‘Real Gayo,’ and wanted to confirm this is not a real product,” said a spokesperson for Kraft in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time misinformation about a food brand has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a fake CNN article claiming Kellogg’s announced that one of its Rice Krispies mascots is now a trans woman.