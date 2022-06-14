FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Paul Pelosi’s Mugshot?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after a recent arrest for DUI.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The verified photo of Paul Pelosi’s mugshot does not show any facial wounds.

Fact Check:

Paul Pelosi was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence in Napa County, California May 28 after he was involved in a car accident, according to CNN. He was released the next day after posting $5,000 bail, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image, shared over 400 times, allegedly shows Paul Pelosi’s mugshot in which he is seen with a black eye and other facial wounds. “Why isn’t the lame stream media covering Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s DUI,” the image’s caption claims. The phrase, “Paul Pelosi’s mugshot?” is written at the top of the post.

The image is digitally altered. No credible news outlets shared the alleged mugshot. A digital analysis of the image by Snopes concluded that it resembled a February 2016 Getty Image picture taken of Paul and Nancy Pelosi at a Pre-Grammy Gala. Whoever created the fake mugshot appears to have taken that image, stretched it horizontally and added the facial injuries, according to Snopes.

Paul Pelosi was not injured during the accident that preceded his arrest, according to BBC News. (RELATED: Were Paul Pelosi’s DUI Charges Dropped?)

KTVU reporter Henry Lee shared a tweet on June 13 with the real mugshot of Paul Pelosi, in which he does not have any black eye or visible injuries.

UPDATE: Mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, after he was arrested by @CHP_Napa for DUI on Hwy 29 in Oakville. @CountyofNapa DA reviewing case to determine whether he will be formally charged pic.twitter.com/31fpivrgyW — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 13, 2022

“Mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, after he was arrested by @CHP_Napa for DUI on Hwy 29 in Oakville,” the tweet reads. “@CountyofNapa DA reviewing case to determine whether he will be formally charged.”

This is not the first time Paul Pelosi’s arrest has been subject to false claims and misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting the House Speaker’s husband had been arrested for possession of child pornography.