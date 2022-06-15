FACT CHECK: Viral Post Falsely Claims Fathers Of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Are Crisis Actors

A video shared on Facebook alleges that two men who claim to be the father of a girl who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting are crisis actors.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the two men are crisis actors. One is the victim’s step-father, while the other is her biological father.

Fact Check:

A May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two faculty members dead, according to ABC News. A video shared on Facebook on June 1 suggests the shooting was a false flag operation. It shows footage of two men, both identified as the father of victim Amerie Jo Garza, giving separate interviews to two different news networks about the attack. The post presents this fact as an inconsistency that is evidence of the false flag operation.

“[THEY] think we are stupid,” reads the video’s caption. “NBC & CNN Interview Two Different Crisis Actor ‘fathers’ of the Same Girl in Uvalde, Texas.”

There is no evidence the two men are crisis actors. The first man, who was interviewed by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, is Angel Garza. Although the CNN news banner initially described him as Amerie Jo Garza’s father, it was later clarified in articles published by CNN, NBC 5 and CBS News that he was Amerie Jo Garza’s step-father. The second man, who was interviewed by Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, is Alfred Garza III. He is described as Amerie Jo Garza’s biological father in articles published by CNN and KSAT News.

Additionally, Amerie Jo Garza’s obituary clarifies this by stating, “She is survived by her father, Alfred Garza III and companion Viviana Granados, of Uvalde; mother, Kimberly Garcia and step-father Angel Garza.” (RELATED: Was The ‘Same Actor’ Present At The Sandy Hook Shooting And The Uvalde, Texas Shooting?)

This is not the first time online users have claimed there were crisis actors at the scene of the Uvalde school shooting. Check Your Fact previously debunked claims that the same woman was a victim at both the Uvalde and the Sandy Hook school shootings.