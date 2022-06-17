FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Announce That All Americans Will Receive ‘Gas Checks’?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden announced that all American citizens would receive a $1,000 check for gas.

Verdict: False

The White House has not approved or announced the distribution of any such “gas checks.”

Fact Check:

The average cost of gas is currently estimated at $5 per gallon, a record high, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Biden has extended an invitation to oil executives for a meeting next week regarding the heightened prices, CNN reported.

A June 12 Facebook post claims Biden recently announced he would be sending all Americans a $1,000 check in response to the rising gas prices. “President Biden confirm everyone will receive their $1k gas checks this week!!” reads the post. “mine was $7 kuh I owe da State…long as you don’t owe da state you will get the full amount which is $1k this week!!”

The claim is incorrect. Check Your Fact searched the White House’s website and social media accounts as well as Biden’s verified social media accounts but found no record of such an announcement. There is likewise no credible news reporting about “gas checks” being distributed to all Americans.

The post may have originated as a joke, as the user who shared it included a link to the Facebook page of a self-proclaimed comedian. Despite this, many users shared the post believing it was real. (RELATED: Did A BP Executive Make This Statement About Why Gas Prices Are So High?)

The administration has recently considered rebate cards, but officials are unlikely to push forward with the idea, CNN reported.

This is not the first time the surge in gas prices has sparked misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral image that allegedly showed a Mobil gas station with a sign that reads, “Fuck Joe Biden.”