FACT CHECK: No, The U.S. Navy JAG Corps Has Not Amended Its Method Of Execution

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps has changed its method of execution from hanging to “a bullet to the brain.”

Verdict: False

The claims stems from a satirical article. The Navy JAG Corps utilizes lethal injection in the case of capital punishment, not a firearm or firing squad.

Fact Check:

The lengthy post purports that the JAG corps had recently changed its policies on how “future Deep State executions” would be conducted. “Anyone convicted of capitol crime and sentenced to death will get a bullet to the brain,” the post reads in part, claiming the decision was made “after weighing the costs” between hanging and the alleged new method.

The claim is untrue. The U.S. Navy has not made any mention of amending the method of military capital punishment on its website, Facebook or Twitter pages. Likewise, there are no releases from the White House suggesting the Navy or any branch of the military has made this change. (RELATED: No, The Military Has Not Issued An Arrest Warrant For Mike Pence)

The military’s death penalty is rarely used outside of war, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). Only four former personnel are on the military’s death row database, according to the center.

Although military executions were typically performed by hanging or shooting prior to the 1950s, the current method is lethal injection, according to the DPIC. The last man to be executed by the military was U.S. Army Private John A. Bennett, who was executed by hanging in 1961 for rape and attempted murder of an 11-year-old Austrian girl, CNN reported.

A reverse keyword search revealed the claim originated from an article written by Real Raw News (RRN) June 9. The site’s “about us” page claims the articles contain “humor, parody, and satire.”

