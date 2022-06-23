FACT CHECK: Did CNN Release These Text Messages Between Ginni Thomas And Mark Meadows?

A post shared on Facebook purports CNN released texts between Clarence Thomas’ wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about “coup buses.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satire article. There is no evidence suggesting such a text exchange exists.

Fact Check:

The Jan. 6 Committee allegedly is in possession of text exchanges between Meadows and Ginni Thomas conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, according to CNN. The Committee recently sent a letter asking Ginni Thomas to testify, according to The Associated Press. She later told the Daily Caller she “c[ouldn’t] wait to clear up misconceptions” with the Committee.

The Facebook post shows a screengrab of a tweet claiming CNN released text exchanges between Ginni Thomas and Meadows pertaining to “coup buses.” The tweet went viral, with more than 12,000 retweets.

CNN leaked some more texts. Ginni Thomas texted Mark Meadows Ginni: Also Venmo request me for the coup buses BTW Mark: What’s the email? Ginni: [email protected] You cannot tell me Clarence didn’t know what was going on!! — LilSoldierMa (@Nelva31501410) June 16, 2022

“Ginni: Also Venmo request me for the coup buses BTW Mark: What’s the email? Ginni: [email protected],” reads the tweet in part, alleging Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was aware of the texts as well.

The claims are not true. Released archives of texts sent between Meadows and others, such as those reported on by New York Magazine, The Washington Post and CNN, do not suggest a conversation regarding “coup buses” or Venmo payments occurred at all. There are no news reports suggesting the committee possesses texts referring to such topics.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that the media outlet did not publish the messages featured in the Twitter post. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Clarence And Ginni Thomas Celebrating The Reversal Of Roe V. Wade?)

The supposed texts originate from a satirical article in The New Yorker titled, “Almost-Believable Leaked Mark Meadows Texts,” featuring other alleged texts from various White House personnel. The article was published in the Daily Shouts section, which is described as “The New Yorker’s regular dose of humor, satire, and funny observations.”

This is not the first time Ginni and Clarence Thomas have been the subject of misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from January 2022 alleging Ginni Thomas was one of the organizers of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Disclosure: Ginni Thomas has worked as a special correspondent for the Daily Caller, the company that owns Check Your Fact, in the past.