FACT CHECK: No, Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf Has Not Died

An image shared on Facebook claims former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has passed away.

Verdict: False

This claim is fabricated. Musharraf’s family dispelled rumors of his death on June 10 and clarified that while he has not died, he is terminally ill.

Fact Check:

Musharraf served as Pakistani president from 2001 to 2008, according to Britannica. He has been in self-imposed exile in the U.K. and the Middle East since 2016, The Guardian reported. A June 10 Facebook post claims he recently died.

“Rest In Peace Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf Passed away today May Almighty Allah Grant soul in jannah,” the post’s caption reads. The post features a photo of the former president sitting in a hospital bed along with text that reads, “Gen. Pervez Musharraf passed away. May his soul rest in peace.”

This claim is false. There are no credible news reports announcing the former politician’s death. There is likewise no mention of his passing on his verified Twitter account. His family released a statement on June 10 on Musharraf’s verified Twitter account, the same day the Facebook post was published, dispelling the rumor.

Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis),” the tweet reads. “Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that can affect organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. (RELATED: No, Loretta Lynch Has Not Been Sentenced To Death)

Musharraf ‘s Twitter account was last updated on June 19 with a tweet that said he was going to try an experimental drug called Daratumumab and that he wishes to return to Pakistan for the remainder of his life. The family said he is facing “significant medical, legal and security challenges” in doing so.

Check Your Fact contacted the Pakistani embassy to the U.S. for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.