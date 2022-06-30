FACT CHECK: No, The Military Did Not Execute Jen O’Malley

A post shared on Facebook claims White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon was executed by the U.S. military.

Verdict: False

The rumors stem from a satirical website. O’Malley Dillon has not been convicted of any crimes by the U.S, military.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Crops convicted O’Malley Dillon, who served as President Joe Biden’s campaign manager before being promoted to deputy chief of staff, of “treason and seditious conspiracy.” It also claims Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was convicted of the same crime and alleges both were sentenced to death.

The claims are false. None of the Navy JAG Corps’ social media posts or press releases mention O’Malley Dillon or Sussmann facing treason or seditious conspiracy charges. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting O’Malley Dillon has been charged with any federal crime. There is likewise no evidence that Sussmann, who was recently acquitted on charges of making a false statement to the FBI, has been charged with any such crimes.

O’Malley Dillon appeared with Biden during his June 24 speech about the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, according to Politico. (RELATED: Did Georgia Send Out 7 Million Absentee Ballots While Only Having 5.6 Million Registered Voters In The 2020 Presidential Election? )

Most of the Facebook post’s text came from a June 29 article on the website Real Raw News. The site’s “about us” page states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” The outlet published prior satirical stories about Sussman and O’Malley Dillon being arrested by the military.