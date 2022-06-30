FACT CHECK: Are Women In Kentucky Required To Submit Monthly Statements Declaring Whether Or Not They Are Pregnant?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a new Kentucky state legislature bill requiring all women “of child-bearing age” to submit signed and notarized monthly statements confirming whether or not they are pregnant.

Verdict: False

The bill was introduced as satire in 2019 and never seriously considered by the state legislature.

Fact Check:

The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision on June 24, ending the constitutional right to abortion, according to CBS News. With this decision, states have gained the ability to enforce their own restrictions, with 13 having trigger laws in place that will ban nearly all abortions, the outlet reports.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a bill labeled “HB 148.” The bill states that all women of “child-bearing age” in Kentucky must acquire a signed and notarized statement from a medical practitioner declaring whether or not she’s pregnant and submit it to the state’s House of Representatives. “Incase you didn’t think it could get any worse… all female Kentucky residents of child bearing age are required to take a pregnancy test monthly to confirm whether someone is pregnant or not,” the post’s caption claims.

This is not a current law in Kentucky, however. It does not appear on the Kentucky General Assembly website, nor has it been reported on by any major news outlets. The only bill labeled “HB 148,” on the General Assembly website relates to the possession of firearms by convicted felons.

A reverse keyword search revealed the bill was initially submitted by Kentucky Rep. Mary Lou Marzian and never passed. Marzian published a series of tweets on June 27 confirming this. (RELATED: Did The Atlantic Publish This Article About ‘The Environmental Impact Of Overturning Roe’?)

“Since Friday’s horrendous US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, I have seen several references to a satirical amendment I filed in 2019, when the General Assembly passed the trigger law that immediately stopped elective abortions once the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made,” Marzian explained. “I of course never intended it to become law, and it was never considered (although I worry we’re getting closer to that reality).”

Marzian’s creation of the satirical bill was in response to Kentucky’s 2019 trigger law which classified abortions as Class D felonies in the case of a Roe v. Wade reversal.