FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Posing With A Naked Man?

Hannah Hudnall | Fact Check Reporter

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland posing with a naked man at a pride rally.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally edited. The original photo shows Freeland and MP Carolyn Bennett pointing at each other.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show Freeland and Bennett at a Pride parade pointing to a naked man standing between them with the word “Liberal” written across the man’s chest. “Meanwhile in Canada! Deputy PM Freeland…. on the right… celebrating at #pridetoronto,” the image’s caption claims.

The picture has been digitally edited. A reverse image search revealed the photo first appeared on Bennett’s Twitter June 26. The original picture shows Bennett and Freeland pointing to each other, not at an undressed man.

The energy today was absolutely fabulous at @PrideToronto and long overdue after 2 long years!” Bennett captioned the post.

The Twitter user who originally shared the image, George Hampton, published two tweets June 28 and 29 admitting the photo was a digital fabrication.

“I don’t photoshop images to fool or mislead people, just to ridicule politicians etc for a laugh,” the June 29 tweet reads in part. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Justin Trudeau In A Tigger Costume?)

This isn’t the first time a high-ranking official in Canada has been the target of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo suggesting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore socks featuring depictions of male genitalia.

Hannah Hudnall

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Plato Say, 'Be Kind, Everyone You Meet Is Fighting A Hard Battle'?
FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Recep Tayyip Erdogan Refusing To Shake Hands With Emmanuel Macron?
FACT CHECK: Did Top Democrats Support Corporate Tax Cuts?
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Barack Obama Saying Individuals Should 'Surrender Their Rights To An All-Powerful Sovereign'